I have learnt that opposition parties are working hard to unseat the ANC as the governing party nationally and in some targeted provinces so that they could become the alternative government through coalition.
If that is the case, let them leave the ÀNC to govern now and only build themselves as strong opposition parties that would contribute towards the development of this country.
I can’t even start to imagine what a Mickey Mouse government theirs would be, where the leader of a party with just 1% of the vote can become a president of the country for two weeks to be followed by a leader of a 2% party for another week.
What is happening in municipalities now would be a better circus than what we are going to witness in 2024. Watch this space.
Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen
READER LETTER | Spare us coalition circus in Union Buildings
Image: Alaister Russell
