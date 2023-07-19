ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has made interesting remarks about the possible outcomes of the upcoming elections. First, he tells us that the ANC will not need the support of any party, which essentially means that it expects a majority vote and therefore has no need to secure coalition partners.
The second point he makes is that, in the event of there being no outright winner, the party with the most votes will lead of government. I hope he is not hoping that in case the ANC turns out to be that party, it will have the mandate to continue enforcing its destructive policies.
Absolutely not, because right now, this country is on the brink of total collapse due to all the ill-conceived, notorious, unworkable policies that have brought immense suffering to all sectors of our society, causing extreme poverty, no economic growth, and with the country hopelessly in tatters.
What must happen after the elections will be the reconstruction of everything. Remember, former president Nelson Mandela said, “Never again shall there be oppression of one race by another.”
He further said, “If the ANC does to you what apartheid did to us, you must do to the ANC what you did to apartheid.”
It seems that, that time has arrived. But this must be understood as a clear message that all he wanted was growth, peace, harmony and stability for a country that had suffered centuries of oppression and domination by others.
A well-planned revival of a country that has the potential to be the best in Africa must be our main focus. There is no need for senseless proliferation of political parties. The year 2024 must be a turning point. A new dawn for SA. God’s intervention is all we need.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Time has come for the ANC to go
