When black South Africans were working hard to heal centuries of deep hurts, the Afrikaner Weerstandsbeweging stormed the Kempton Park World Trade Centre to derail negotiations that would lead to blacks and whites reconciling and living peacefully thereafter.
On August 16 and 17 a white-led national convention, speckled with compromised blacks and camouflaged foreigners, was convened. Why Kempton Park and not elsewhere? Blacks are still hurting from the so-called peaceful settlement that yielded landlessness, poverty and inequality after so many lives were lost in commuter trains and townships.
The Ingonyama Trust Act was quickly pushed in via the back door to avoid bloodbaths (black-on-black violence). Instead, the marginalisation of our sisters, mamas and gogos in land ownership was cemented and patriarchy entrenched. Due to aristocracy, one man owned hectares of land on behalf of grown-up adults who are not minors. To date, Emfuleni local municipality counsellor Andries Lekeletsane has no title deed like many others living in KwaZulu-Natal traditional areas.
Power-mongering leaders cannot claim to represent the suffering black masses whose interests have not been met for generations. No one will free us except ourselves. The spark is our unending sufferings.
Let’s make our own mini-conventions in our own little spaces from Ga-Matlala and KwaGuqa to Ntuzuma and Mdantsane. We are all endowed with conflict-resolution talents. We can’t be spectators. While they’re dreaming and fattening themselves with palatial eats in Kempton Park, let’s form a true people’s party by us for us.
The late Archbishop Desmond Tutu blessed it by urging us all to do our bit wherever we were. It is crystal clear that parliament is made up of cheque collectors and personal branding MPs.
We are created to be overcomers and God is on our side. It’s a battle worth winning. The ANC betrayed and sold SA.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
READER LETTER | Parliament made up of cheque collectors
Image: Anton Scholtz
When black South Africans were working hard to heal centuries of deep hurts, the Afrikaner Weerstandsbeweging stormed the Kempton Park World Trade Centre to derail negotiations that would lead to blacks and whites reconciling and living peacefully thereafter.
On August 16 and 17 a white-led national convention, speckled with compromised blacks and camouflaged foreigners, was convened. Why Kempton Park and not elsewhere? Blacks are still hurting from the so-called peaceful settlement that yielded landlessness, poverty and inequality after so many lives were lost in commuter trains and townships.
The Ingonyama Trust Act was quickly pushed in via the back door to avoid bloodbaths (black-on-black violence). Instead, the marginalisation of our sisters, mamas and gogos in land ownership was cemented and patriarchy entrenched. Due to aristocracy, one man owned hectares of land on behalf of grown-up adults who are not minors. To date, Emfuleni local municipality counsellor Andries Lekeletsane has no title deed like many others living in KwaZulu-Natal traditional areas.
Power-mongering leaders cannot claim to represent the suffering black masses whose interests have not been met for generations. No one will free us except ourselves. The spark is our unending sufferings.
Let’s make our own mini-conventions in our own little spaces from Ga-Matlala and KwaGuqa to Ntuzuma and Mdantsane. We are all endowed with conflict-resolution talents. We can’t be spectators. While they’re dreaming and fattening themselves with palatial eats in Kempton Park, let’s form a true people’s party by us for us.
The late Archbishop Desmond Tutu blessed it by urging us all to do our bit wherever we were. It is crystal clear that parliament is made up of cheque collectors and personal branding MPs.
We are created to be overcomers and God is on our side. It’s a battle worth winning. The ANC betrayed and sold SA.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos