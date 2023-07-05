KENOSI MOSALAKAE | ANC’s chest-beating about apartheid’s demise puzzling

It really baffles me that people who lived through the 1950s, the 60s, the 70s would want to describe apartheid in terms of the propaganda spewed in the late 80s, 90s, etc.
Is it a lapse of memory of what that personal experience of having to carry a dompass and be sure to produce it when a policeman demanded it was like? Even if you were a kid, stories of “ubanjelwe i-pass” were all over the township. Interestingly the SAP police uniform was different for black and white policemen. You were not allowed in restaurants, hotels, theatres and parks in town.
For accommodation in a township you could only rent a four-room or stay in a hostel (this was core to apartheid’s dogma that Africans are temporary sojourners in SA). You were not permitted to look for work outside your magisterial district, etc.
The above comprised the tangible apartheid that one who lived in those years must have experienced directly or indirectly.
The anger was directed first at Malan, then Verwoerd, who was hated with a passion. Then Vorster, who was the minister of “justice”, became most hated for the drastic anti-dissension laws he introduced after Sharpeville 1960 and the virulence of “security” activity that led to the arrest of the Rivonia Trialists. To the white population he was a hero to the extent that they voted him to be prime minister after the death of Verwoerd.
However, all the above tangible aspects of apartheid began to disappear incrementally after the 1976 uprisings and assassination of Steve Biko in 1977. The regime was strategic enough to literally titrate the removal of “petty apartheid” (as dubbed by the press then) that most did not feel the changes.
By the time the UDF was founded in 1983 townships with property ownership by Africans such as Pimville (Selection Park), Diepkloof Ext, in Soweto, Zone 14 in Sebokeng etc, were already established. Africans owned businesses in town, could dine anywhere, Africans were sending their children to “white schools” and universities, could attend shows at theatres (remember Colosseum?) in town, sleep in those hotels etc. Africans could officially organise themselves into trade unions.
Cosatu was able to be created in 1985 because the laws on trade unions had been repealed in the late 70s following the 1976 uprisings and Steve Biko’s assassination. Cosatu came to be as a result of the relaxation of apartheid laws. Amazing that it perceives itself as part of what brought apartheid to its knees when in fact it was a result of relaxation of apartheid.
People were staying in what had been “white areas”, even many who came back from exile in the late 80s early 90s went on to stay in those “white areas”. There was generally free movement, which was in stark contrast to what was happening prior to 1976. Political prisoners were being released towards the end of the 80s, clearly illustrating that the apartheid government no longer considered their incarceration to be justified. Even policemen were all being dressed the same with a blue uniform. Why people who lived through those times think these things came with ANC after 1994 is puzzling.
Of course, apartheid also consisted of Africans not able to vote for the government whose laws they had to obey. The Bantustans were being consolidated as well as the tricameral parliament. These had provided the excuse for the regime to claim that black people had a vote. But by the 80s the supposed citizens of ‘independent’ Bantustans were now being issued with SA passports.
The absence of voting justified continuance of the struggle but what was happening in the late 80s was apartheid regime preparing for relinquishing power in such a way that they would not be disadvantaged in any way, while the ANC was fighting to be the dominant factor in the inevitable and imminent change. While victims of the violence of the regime were anti-apartheid activists, victims of the ANC (via UDF) were Africans perceived to be in the way of its activism as well anti-apartheid activists of Africans with diverse ideology.
It is understandable that those who were born in the 80s or only came to be aware of their circumstances in the 80s will believe the lie that the latter 80s was the height of apartheid.
•Dr Mosalakae is a Sowetan reader
KENOSI MOSALAKAE | ANC’s chest-beating about apartheid’s demise puzzling
The real turning points were the 1976 uprisings and assassination of Biko
•Dr Mosalakae is a Sowetan reader
