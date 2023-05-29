SA, my beloved country, never stops to amaze me. The gold trophy of “service delivery” goes to metro municipalities for their delivery of mayors, deputy mayors and chief whips.
READER LETTER | All our municipalities deliver are mayoral seats
Image: Rorisang Kgosana
SA, my beloved country, never stops to amaze me. The gold trophy of “service delivery” goes to metro municipalities for their delivery of mayors, deputy mayors and chief whips.
Week-in-and-week-out, there is a delivery of those people in the metro municipalities, and recently they have been joined by local municipalities in that “service delivery” feat. What a shame, and that does not only affect them, it affects the MMCs as well.
The mickey mouse politicking in these metro municipalities is to have a 0,2% party leading parties that have 40-plus percent of seats. This is taking voters for a ride. It is like taking a matriculant to be a rector of a university. This is absurd.
As long as the situation remains like this, cholera epidemic in Hammanskraal is a child’s play compared to the worst that is yet to come. I am happy that my Mopani municipalities are still stable.
Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen
