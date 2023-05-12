I am writing to express my disagreement with the actions of the Gauteng crime busting unit, which I believe are in violation of legislation. As you are aware, the role of law enforcement agencies is to uphold the law and protect citizens.
READER LETTER | Arrest powers of Lesufi’s crime busting unit
Image: Antonio Muchave
I am writing to express my disagreement with the actions of the Gauteng crime busting unit, which I believe are in violation of legislation. As you are aware, the role of law enforcement agencies is to uphold the law and protect citizens.
However, it takes around six months for an individual to get a gun licence and I will not feel safe knowing that wardens will have access to weapons and ammunition without full training.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said these wardens were trained as peace officers under section 334 of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1977 (Act No. 51 of 1977). The act has several points that the government did not consider.
According to this legislation, peace officers are authorised to: enforce municipal by-laws within their jurisdiction, direct and control traffic in accordance with the National Road Traffic Act, act as a first responder in emergency situations, and perform any other lawful duty assigned to them by the SAPS or their appointing authority.
Section 334(3)(a) of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1977, further states that the applicant has to have undergone proper firearm training as stipulated by the Firearms Control Act, 2000 (Act No. 60 of 2000).
The legislation simply focuses on the requirements to be a peace officer but does in no way give arresting powers as the Gauteng Community Safety twitter post suggests.
This process seems to have been rushed by the premier and this can be highly dangerous to communities. I urge Lesufi to consider this and halt this process until all wardens are properly trained and certified accordingly.
Presley Mohale, email
