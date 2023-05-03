SOWETAN | Valid questions on Lesufi's wardens
By Sowetan - 03 May 2023 - 07:37
Since his state-of-the-province address earlier this year, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi had made it clear that crime fighting and prevention was a priority for his government.
Justifiably so, Gauteng is one of the most dangerous places to live in in the world. ..
SOWETAN | Valid questions on Lesufi's wardens
Since his state-of-the-province address earlier this year, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi had made it clear that crime fighting and prevention was a priority for his government.
Justifiably so, Gauteng is one of the most dangerous places to live in in the world. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos