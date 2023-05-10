×

Letters

READER LETTER | We fought for this democracy to be betrayed by ANC

By READER LETTER - 10 May 2023 - 09:29
File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

“SA was handed on a silver platter,” so they say. It’s not true, this democracy, though it’s of poor quality and very unhealthy, was fought for and many blacks were arrested, tortured, maimed and murdered.

Yes, the black government led by the ANC has failed dismally and judas iscarioted the masses of SA. In the process, overt race discrimination took a nose-dive while covert racial prejudice sky-rocketed.

In the past we had plenty of servitude (high supply of forced labour) with pittance pay and high job apathy. Job reservation played a pivotal role. The political and economic environment was less attractive to outsiders. Now we’ve a high, unmet demand for jobs causing the plague of unemployment.

Homeland leaders implemented their masters’ policy cautiously. The ANC government executed the grand plan full blown with precision. Dr Hendrik Frensch Verwoerd has emerged triumphant, the majority of SA are trumped.

That’s the difference between the past catastrophe and the present crises. It’s pouring incessantly!

Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni

