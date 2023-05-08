READER LETTER | Manyi not loyal to anyone but himself

When the country faced economic challenges, he lent it money. Yet he was the one who bankrupted it. Back to Manyi, I'm not surprised that he has left the ATM in a huff to join the EFF. He is not loyal to anyone but himself.
A typical case of politics driven by greed rather than ideology
The truth of the matter is that our politics are no longer driven by ideology but by greed. Hence, people move from one political party to the other. This is what is aptly called politics of the stomach. The case of Mzwanele Manyi is instructive.
Manyi moved from the ANC to establish the ATM, and now he has moved on to the EFF. Clearly, he is looking for greener pastures.
Is it wrong? There is no easy answer. When politicians push their interests, and not that of the masses or voters, it’s a problem. They are not there to better the lives of the poor but theirs. Thatis why there is lack of service delivery.
Today we have politicians who are richer than entrepreneurs. How do they make their money? By manipulating the government system to favour them, to benefit financially. In one of the African countries, there was a president who was richer than the country.
When the country faced economic challenges, he lent it money. Yet he was the one who bankrupted it. Back to Manyi, I'm not surprised that he has left the ATM in a huff to join the EFF. He is not loyal to anyone but himself.
I will not be surprised if he leaves the EFF in future for another political party. I always had a problem with Manyi being the spokesperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation while serving in the ATM executive. He appeared on TV as a spokesperson of the Zuma Foundation more than as an ATM member.
The pertinent question is: will he continue serving the Zuma Foundation as a spokesperson? I really don't know. But one thing for sure, the EFF president Julius Malema won't tolerate that nonsense.
Manyi has a right to join any political party he wants. However, he should know that the EFF leadership does not trust him, given his record of ditching political parties for others. He has no one to blame but himself.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
