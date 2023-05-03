We don’t really need the government any more, we can just let the ANC continue to rule the country through the national executive committee or any other little gathering of its card-carrying clowns in ANC apparel. They think they rule SA.
Did you hear the ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa (he is not my president) made a decision at the the NEC to pull out of the International Criminal Court?
The decision was not taken by the government or nor even voted on in parliament, yet the governing party made this a national decision. This means we have become a one-party dictatorship. Ramaphosa is often seen in his embarrassingly tatty ANC leather jacket and golf shirt than in South African-made suits with our South African flag on his lapel.
Some random committee of the ANC in KZN has apparently just fired the company running the school feeding scheme in KZN. It was found that this company was not supplying the food, and if it did, if was after the expiry dates . The contractor was undoubtably a crooked tenderpreneur or corrupt ANC insider who in turn subcontracted to some slimy street comrades who in turn, also made a lot of money. It would seem that the attitude of the ANC is that wearing an ANC T-shirt will be all that needed to exert political power and decision making.
It’s high time for patriotic South Africans wake up and smell the coffee before we are relegated to living in an unapologetic dictatorship. The only thing that can prevent this from happening is an outright routing of the ANC at the next elections. To be satisfied with reducing the ANC to below 50%, as may parties say, which the DA seem to be happy with, is useless. Less than 2% or the complete annihilation of the ANC is the only way in which SA can have any hope for the future.
Dr Peter Baker, Parktown North
READER LETTER | Routing of ANC will lead to better SA
