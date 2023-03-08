Jacob Zuma must just embrace his retirement and fade peacefully away from public consciousness. He must also stop giving weird press conferences fronted by the “chameleon” Jimmy Manyi.
He must stop claiming that he fixed Eskom and immediately stop to embarrass himself by prosecuting journalists. He must also forget about availing himself for national office. Instead, he must sit on his stoep at his palace in Nkandlaville, enjoying the view, sipping a nice cup of tea, not with his conspirators this time, but with his grandchildren, teaching them how to play chess. Yes, chess is the only thing he can teach them. Morals he can’t because he’s himself morally bankrupt!
Bushy Green. Kagiso, Mogale City
READER LETTER | Zuma must disappear from public space, enjoy retirement
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Jacob Zuma must just embrace his retirement and fade peacefully away from public consciousness. He must also stop giving weird press conferences fronted by the “chameleon” Jimmy Manyi.
He must stop claiming that he fixed Eskom and immediately stop to embarrass himself by prosecuting journalists. He must also forget about availing himself for national office. Instead, he must sit on his stoep at his palace in Nkandlaville, enjoying the view, sipping a nice cup of tea, not with his conspirators this time, but with his grandchildren, teaching them how to play chess. Yes, chess is the only thing he can teach them. Morals he can’t because he’s himself morally bankrupt!
Bushy Green. Kagiso, Mogale City
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos