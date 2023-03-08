×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Zuma must disappear from public space, enjoy retirement

By READER LETTER - 08 March 2023 - 09:21
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Jacob Zuma must just embrace his retirement and fade peacefully away from public consciousness. He must also stop giving weird press conferences fronted by the chameleon Jimmy Manyi.

He must stop claiming that he fixed Eskom and immediately stop to embarrass himself by prosecuting journalists. He must also forget about availing himself for national office. Instead, he must sit on his stoep at his palace in Nkandlaville, enjoying the view, sipping a nice cup of tea, not with his conspirators this time, but with his grandchildren, teaching them how to play chess. Yes, chess is the only thing he can teach them. Morals he cant because hes himself morally bankrupt!

Bushy Green. Kagiso, Mogale City

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case
Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...