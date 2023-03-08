Why would President Cyril Ramaphosa lie in the prologue to his Monday night cabinet reshuffling? The president said, “The changes that I am announcing now are intended to fill vacancies that have occurred in the executive.”
We were expecting that only the deputy president, the ministers of transport, public service and administration, including his new electricity portfolio, would be affected. To the contrary, the president announced 12 changes to his cabinet.
Lying can be a sign of failure to deal with the problems at hand or hide another lie. People who lie pathologically may want others to view them positively, making things up to make themselves look better. Their desire to create a false sense of self could indicate that they are unhappy with themselves.
It reminds us of the speech by former Mpumalanga premier, Ndaweni Mahlangu that “it is acceptable for politicians to lie”. The question remains, will the incoming minister in the Presidency responsible for electricity, Sputla Ramokgopa, work magic to resolve the incessant loadshedding with his civil engineering qualifications?
Will he be decisive in implementing consequence management against the “some people must eat” mafias as described by former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter?
Kgothatso Mphuthi, Chiawelo, Soweto
READER LETTER | Will Ramokgopa keep the lights on?
Kgothatso Mphuthi, Chiawelo, Soweto
