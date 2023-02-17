Jacob Zuma needed a deposit for his dubious private prosecution of Adv Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan, so he took money from a known white racist!
This incident demonstrated once again, a near total lack of ideology to Zuma’s actions. A man who claims to have been victimised for fighting for radical transformation and who has often invoked race as the central part of his argument, was happy to take money from a right-winger to achieve the smallest of advantages.
Coming to the private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the main purpose for this was just to get Ramaphosa in the dock, even if it was for just five seconds! This would have given him the opportunity to claim, however outlandish it might be, that there was no difference between them, that he and Ramaphosa are the same.
This is the world of retaliatory politics and it is about much more than a legal angle, and more than a legal battle!
One of Zuma’s agendas is to weaken the legitimacy of the judiciary. Just by forcing judges to rule on cases relating to Ramaphosa, and because the president wins these cases, he can somehow claim that the judges are biased.
Lastly, criminality is about intentional negligence, the taking of lives, robbery and violating the law. The question is: Can you charge a state function for not doing their job in a criminal context?
Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City
READER LETTER | Zuma’s actions marked by total lack of ideology
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Jacob Zuma needed a deposit for his dubious private prosecution of Adv Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan, so he took money from a known white racist!
This incident demonstrated once again, a near total lack of ideology to Zuma’s actions. A man who claims to have been victimised for fighting for radical transformation and who has often invoked race as the central part of his argument, was happy to take money from a right-winger to achieve the smallest of advantages.
Coming to the private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the main purpose for this was just to get Ramaphosa in the dock, even if it was for just five seconds! This would have given him the opportunity to claim, however outlandish it might be, that there was no difference between them, that he and Ramaphosa are the same.
This is the world of retaliatory politics and it is about much more than a legal angle, and more than a legal battle!
One of Zuma’s agendas is to weaken the legitimacy of the judiciary. Just by forcing judges to rule on cases relating to Ramaphosa, and because the president wins these cases, he can somehow claim that the judges are biased.
Lastly, criminality is about intentional negligence, the taking of lives, robbery and violating the law. The question is: Can you charge a state function for not doing their job in a criminal context?
Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos