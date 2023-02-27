Now we are talking. Malaika Mahlatsi opened up a good conversation regarding the late AKA and GBV. Well done.
According to the latest statistics, 82 people are killed and 169 women are raped daily. There shouldn’t be timelines of when to speak up or not. We are neither safe nor secure in SA. Let’s do it while we’ve the precious breath.
I’m tired of double speak and gushing eulogies when the celebrated die. Funds earmarked for the burial of former president Nelson Mandela were looted. Heinous criminality takes place at the final resting place of our beloved. The less known poor struggle to get a priest to conduct burial rituals.
READER LETTER | Any time is right to speak about GBV
Some families wait for months to bury their loved ones due to the unavailability of DNA results or other technicalities. Having closure is an excruciating marathon for them. We receive death threats with impunity. Mourners dress to kill, flirt and meet their life partners at funerals. There’s nothing taboo or so special about the departed or death.
A wrong or speaking about it knows no time. Before the advent of tables, women were kneeling down to serve men sitting on the ground. It was logical and practical then. Khotso Moleko as well as H Mulaudzi and S Zondo (Sowetan’s Your Views), please take the mbokodo missile gracefully.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale
