The article, “Attack on AKA lacks humanity and dignity” refers (Sowetan 20/02/23). I might be wrong, but my deduction is that the article reveals some deep-seated hatred and bitterness in the mind of the writer, Khotso Moleko.
To me, Malaika Mahlatsi’s article was a brilliant and balanced piece of journalistic work. I detect no sign of an attack on AKA and I find no semblance of a lack of humanity and dignity. Unless the writer was reading a different article.
From where does Moleko deduce “a bitter black woman who, because of women’s empowerment sees the death of a man as a victory for gender equality”. What a sinister and unfair judgement passed without substantiating facts!
This letter reminds me of my days when I was a geography teacher in high school. A learner would present a brilliant answer to a question that was never asked in the exam paper. He/she would discuss the cause of volcanoes when the question was on earthquakes.
I find nothing “nonsensical” about the focus on gender specifics like GBV, for instance. Apparently, Moleko is one of those typical patriachal man who are frustrated by topics like gender equality. He thus found Mahlatsi’s article as a convenient pretext to pour out his bottled bitterness.
“As Africans we should focus on our traditions...” Can Moleko do us a favour by writing an article on these so-called “our traditions”. I am sure Sowetan would gladly publish such an article from our expert on traditions. Such an article would be very informative to some of us who are ignorant of those traditions.
Alexius Phiri, email
READER LETTER |Moleko’s views on women off target
