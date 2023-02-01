Indeed the resignation of deputy president David Mabuza has created a conundrum for President Cyril Ramaphosa. Although Mabuza was not the best deputy president, he saved Ramaphosa from the radical economic transformation (RET) in 2017 at the ANC elective conference.
Had Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma won at Nasrec in 2017, state capture would have continued unabated. The Zondo commission would have been disbanded. Yes, there are lot of allegations of corruption levelled against Mabuza.
He saved the country from the RET hyenas and vultures. The Guptas and their associates would have continued to loot the scarce resources of the country. The RET hates Mabuza with passion. There are allegations that they called him a “dog”. I am sure they are happy to see his back.
There is no way Mabuza could come back unless he goes back to the RET faction. He will have to work hard to convince the RET faction to accept him back as they believe he betrayed them at Nasrec in 2017.
N’wabvenula Phangani, Giyani
READER LETTER | Mabuza saved Ramaphosa from RET hyenas
Image: GCIS
