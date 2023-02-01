An educated society is crucial for economic growth and advancement
NATHANIEL LEE |Education is not just crucial but key to people living their lives to full potential
By Nathaniel Lee - 01 February 2023
It was American philosopher and education reformer John Dewey who said that “Education is not preparation for life, education is life itself.” Through these unforgettable words, Dewey encapsulates the essence of the education edifice which is to ensure that every human being is given the opportunity to live his or her life to the fullest. Such a concern for the welfare of humanity qualifies education as a moral enterprise.
It can be argued that if a person is educated, he stands a better chance of success in life notwithstanding the fact that guaranteed success cannot be predicated upon education. In a nutshell, the likelihood of succeeding is greater with an education than if the position were the converse...
