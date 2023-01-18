Basic education minister Angie Motshekga and KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Mbali Frazer witnessed tearful and anxious little ones at Kwazikumnandi preschool on Wednesday.
Education minister comforts preschoolers on first day in KZN
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga and KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Mbali Frazer witnessed tearful and anxious little ones at Kwazikumnandi preschool on Wednesday.
Motshekga patted Hlelokuhle Ndaba, five, on his back and asked him why he was crying when she visited the Umlazi facility to assess the state of readiness as coastal schools start the academic year.
Principal Zodwa Mdinga said they were elated by the visit to the school, which has more than 100 children.
She said one of the main challenges was leaking sewage on the road leading to the school, which poses a danger for the toddlers.
The ministerial delegation also visited nearby Nkonkoni Primary School and will visit schools in Parlock and La Mercy.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
