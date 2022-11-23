×

Letters

READER LETTER | We need to get our rail back on track

By READER LETTER - 23 November 2022 - 10:50
Transnet says freight rail teams are working to clear the staged trains and backlog.
Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

One of SA’s big impediments to economic progress is the apparent inability of Transnet to provide a goods service to replace the massive goods transport – Johannesburg to Durban – by heavies to efficient rail.

There is hardly a commuter who is not concerned by the increasing number of large trucks on the main roads. These have become essential for SA’s economic development, but only essential because of Transnet’s inability to provide the service.

The investment in the logistics industry is massive and runs into billions of rand. These investors' participation in sharing in the upgrading of the rail service could play an important part in a public/private partnership to achieve a vast improvement towards SA’s economic development.

  •  The transport service cost could become cheaper and quicker. Steel on steel is cheaper than rubber on tar, 
  • A public/private partnership would surely contribute to a more efficient and less corrupt administration
  • It would also contribute massively towards the reduction of the frequent road accidents caused mainly by human error
  • The damage to the roads surface would be considerably reduced and less potholes might be a boon to motorists
  • Sanral cost could also be reduced and the Townhill (Pietermaritzburg) problem area would not need to be replaced
  • A new and improved high-speed rail service which could be phased in over some years could greatly modernise the service and create new hope for economic development.

Again, a public/private partnership could contribute thereto. If improved service were to be guaranteed, the capital could be provided. The important aspect is that action is necessary, more so than talking and delayed planning. Coupled with such a development would be urgent efforts to improve the Durban port facilities and management.

VA Volker, Pietermaritzburg

