O ne o le kae – where were you, when institutions of learning and teaching collapsed before our naked eyes? The announcement of matric results has been deferred to January 19 with accompanying inconveniences.
Last year we were assured of leakage-free exam papers because stringent measures were in place. Lo and behold, the opposite happened. According to the constitution, every child has a right to learn. Most SA pupils have no places at schools but many illegal and undocumented foreign nationals do. It is commonplace for schools to be vandalised and learning equipment stolen.
Ghost teachers as well as stabbings and shootings mar the environment. Covert and overt racism continues with impunity. Learning under trees and deadly pit toilets have been normalised post-1994. Traffic congestion is caused and accidents experienced because pupils are ferried from dilapidated and dysfunctional township/village schools to suburbia.
Responsibility has been shifted to the vulnerable and illiterate masses to be vigilant of mushrooming bogus schools. No education department inspectors are made available. Workers with fake qualifications abound in the public and private sector. How can our economy grow and flourish with an incompetent workforce?
Accredited tertiary institutions have deteriorated. Sex or money for qualifications and admissions is widespread.
The well-connected gain easy access to institutions and are helped to acquire their qualifications. We entrusted power and gave adequate resources to the government to provide quality education. The right to learn is violated. What’s the use of having the best constitution?
I firmly stand with Professor Sakhele Buhlungu of the iconic Fort Hare University. The academic field has become toxic without recourse. His bodyguard Mboneli Vesele didn’t die in vain. God is on our side.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale
READER LETTER | Things can’t get worse than this at our schools and institutions of higher learning
O ne o le kae – where were you, when institutions of learning and teaching collapsed before our naked eyes? The announcement of matric results has been deferred to January 19 with accompanying inconveniences.
Last year we were assured of leakage-free exam papers because stringent measures were in place. Lo and behold, the opposite happened. According to the constitution, every child has a right to learn. Most SA pupils have no places at schools but many illegal and undocumented foreign nationals do. It is commonplace for schools to be vandalised and learning equipment stolen.
Ghost teachers as well as stabbings and shootings mar the environment. Covert and overt racism continues with impunity. Learning under trees and deadly pit toilets have been normalised post-1994. Traffic congestion is caused and accidents experienced because pupils are ferried from dilapidated and dysfunctional township/village schools to suburbia.
Responsibility has been shifted to the vulnerable and illiterate masses to be vigilant of mushrooming bogus schools. No education department inspectors are made available. Workers with fake qualifications abound in the public and private sector. How can our economy grow and flourish with an incompetent workforce?
Accredited tertiary institutions have deteriorated. Sex or money for qualifications and admissions is widespread.
The well-connected gain easy access to institutions and are helped to acquire their qualifications. We entrusted power and gave adequate resources to the government to provide quality education. The right to learn is violated. What’s the use of having the best constitution?
I firmly stand with Professor Sakhele Buhlungu of the iconic Fort Hare University. The academic field has become toxic without recourse. His bodyguard Mboneli Vesele didn’t die in vain. God is on our side.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos