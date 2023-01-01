No stone will be left unturned in attempts to ensure a better life for South Africans: parliament

“Challenges notwithstanding, parliament intensified its constitutional function of overseeing the executive, lawmaking and facilitating public involvement. Working with the people of this country, parliament played a leading role as a platform for robust debates on issues of public importance, made key strides in facilitating and producing transformative legislation, and vigorously pursued oversight without fear, favour or prejudice to hold the executive to account.”
Parliament has also put in place a comprehensive plan, with milestones, to monitor the execution of the state capture report, including an implementation plan. Much of this work, which includes remedial actions relating directly to the function of parliament, will intensify in the new year, they added.
“No stone will be left unturned in ensuring these recommendations, which will strengthen the programme of delivering a better life to South Africans and bolster the constitutional function of parliament, are fulfilled. The National Assembly Rules, including those adopted to strengthen accountability through tougher actions against members of the executive for late or non-responses to questions by MPs are among tools which will strengthen parliament's oversight hand.”
Among the key programmes for the year ahead is the state of the nation address (Sona) on February 9, during which President Cyril Ramaphosa will highlight key policy priorities for the year, with Godongwana's budget speech following, they said.
“As we close this year, the presiding officers are deeply concerned with the reported number of fatalities on the roads during this season and once again plead with road users to act responsibly. They express their deepest condolences to all who have lost loved ones on the roads since the start of the festive season. Also devastating was the Boksburg gas tanker explosion. We continue to stand with the affected families during this difficult time.
“Lastly, the presiding officers would like to take this opportunity to wish the matric class of 2022 success as they await their National Senior Certificate (NSC) results.
“As a nation, we have come far and in so many ways we have continuously proved to be resilient to challenges that come our way. As we usher in the new year, may the spirit of hope, faith and love collectively give us strength to navigate the new year. Happy New Year, South Africa,” they concluded.
Parliament's presiding officers, led by speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Amos Masondo, have wished South Africans a happy and successful 2023 in a new year message.
“The beginning of a new year offers us an opportunity to renew and recommit ourselves to work for a better South Africa. It is also an opportune time for the national legislature and public representatives to reflect on the work done and bring renewed vigour and energy to translate the vision of an activist and a responsive people’s parliament into tangible action to improve the quality of life of South Africans,” they said.
“We have come to the end of an eventful year for parliament. We have been deeply distressed by the great devastation that has affected our institution, the fire that gutted the National Assembly and some parts of the old assembly buildings. However, the tragedy proved our resilience as an institution as we collectively worked together and made it possible to ensure the business of parliament was not interrupted.
“With the provision of about R118m towards ensuring business continuity of parliament and R2bn towards rebuilding costs, announced by minister of finance [Enoch Godongwana] during the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement, the work of restoring parliament will begin in the new year.
