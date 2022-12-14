I just hope the new SABC board operates as a business-minded unit. The SABC has a sports channel but what we watch on that channel is mediocre sports and events that happened a long time ago. How can you televise a soccer game on SABC1 when you have a dedicated sports channel?
READER LETTER | SABC must be more creative in its business
I just hope the new SABC board operates as a business-minded unit. The SABC has a sports channel but what we watch on that channel is mediocre sports and events that happened a long time ago. How can you televise a soccer game on SABC1 when you have a dedicated sports channel?
The new board must make sure the SABC is not only self-sustainable but makes business sense with its decionss. We don't want to hear about bailouts. They should make sure that within 12 months at least 20% of TV viewers pay their TV licences. They need to find mechanism to achieve this. For example, government-appointed people should visit households to look for prove of licence payment, especially those who have DStv. A TV licence is about R265 a year but people ignore it and pay R499 per month for the extra view on DStv.
This is a government for the people by the people however people need to be engaged, going door to door, like when you need votes, should be the most viable option. We don't need people like Hlaudi Motsoeneng who just looted SABC money and got away with it.
Let the SABC also consider scrapping old TV licence debts and let people start afresh. It may work because a man who owes R6,000, if told that his debt is written off so that he can start anew, he would be happy to start paying again.
In the meantime, the SABC must sort out its content and remove mediocre programmes. There are too many soapies or drama and comedies. Let's have programmes that are in line with the realities of the modern world.
Amos Motloding, Jamela Village, Limpopo
