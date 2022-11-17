The SABC has launched SABC+ app, a streaming platform that will, among other things, give soccer lovers 28 World Cup games for free.
SABC launches a streaming platform in time for World Cup
The app will enable users access to all content offered by public broadcaster
Image: Waldo Swiegers/Sunday Times.
The SABC has launched SABC+ app, a streaming platform that will, among other things, give soccer lovers 28 World Cup games for free.
SABC launched the streaming application which operates like Showmax and Netflix on Thursday in Sandton, with app going online right away.
The app will set itself apart in terms of content by allowing consumers to listen to 19 radio stations and the SABC TV channels including news and sports. The broadcaster started working on the streaming services at the end of 2020.
Speaking during the launch, SABC group chief executive officer Madoda Mxakwe said the new services will feature a variety of local and international content to extend the corporation’s mission to inform, educate and entertain citizens, everywhere, anytime.
“SABC+ signals a new digital era for the SABC and a key accomplishment in addressing universal access for all citizens. The app also presents a growth path to enhancing our value offering to clients and customers to build a strong foundation for future financial sustainability of the SABC.”
To realise this dream, SABC also partnered with a global electronics and home appliances market dealer Hisense.
“Together, these two powerhouses will bring 28 matches of the Fifa World Cup, which starts this coming Sunday, for free.”
Head of sales at SABC Reggie Nxumalo said: “On a client’s perspective, the platform offers a great opportunity for our partners to reach out to different audiences. This is really about expansion and it offers a lot of opportunities. As we proceed, things will get better and we will be able to understand the dynamics and demographics as well as patterns which will assist in the target approach for sales and marketing.”
