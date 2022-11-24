Phathiswa Magopeni set to return to SABC as new board takes shape

Chartered accountant Khathutshelo Ramukumba, also Unisa’s CFO, was another popular name whose candidacy was supported by three of the four represented parties.
Dismissed SABC head of news Phathiswa Magopeni is set to return to the broadcaster as a non-executive director.
Her name is one of 12 the subcommittee of the National Assembly’s communications portfolio committee approved for appointment to the new SABC board, bringing the board appointment process a step closer to finalisation after a two-month delay due to vetting backlogs.
The SABC axed Magopeni in January, citing a breakdown of trust. An internal hearing last December had found her guilty of misconduct for failing to prevent the broadcast of an interdicted episode of investigative news programme Special Assignment.
Her sacking was controversial and came amid suggestions that it was politically motivated. The SABC later reached a settlement with her, but the details have not been disclosed.
Parliament is under pressure to appoint a new SABC board as the broadcaster continues without a board since October 15.
In a rare occurrence on Thursday morning, the list of 12 recommended names was achieved through a multiparty consensus, where all the parties involved — the ANC, DA, EFF and IFP — agreed without taking the matter to a vote. Gender, skills and performance during the interviews were considered.
MPs send SABC bosses packing over board mess
Initially only three women made the top 12 after the political parties presented their initial preferences, but parties were flexible enough to drop some of their preferences to accommodate more women, which was reciprocated by others.
In proposing the ANC’s list of names, Lesiba Molala said the party was guided by the principle of continuity, gender, performance in terms of interviews, youth representation and minorities.
It proposed Renee Horne, David Maimela and Dinkwanyane Mohuba to uphold the continuity principle, it said. The trio served in the erstwhile board and will be serving a second term if appointed.
DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard said there was an “interesting number of similarities” between the DA and the ANC’s lists. She joked it was “bizarre” that the two parties were agreeing on the process.
“I’ve been about long enough to know how bizarre it is. I have been on many committees, [but] we all work together for the good of the country. That’s what comes first.”
At the top of Kohler Barnard’s list was Magopeni, who did not feature on the ANC list. She said she chose her for her knowledge of the SABC. “Her knowledge is encyclopedic, and she was my top-scoring candidate.”
Chartered accountant Khathutshelo Ramukumba, also Unisa’s CFO, was another popular name whose candidacy was supported by three of the four represented parties.
The EFF’s Vuyani Pambo was the first MP to urge his colleagues to engage each other without considering who has a majority. In that spirit, the party proposed only two names, Ramukumba and Mohuba, saying it was doing so in the spirit of sharing the space and the reality that it has certain numbers in the committee. He is the EFF’s sole member in the 11-member portfolio committee.
Pambo was also vocal in the call for a bias towards women.
In the end, Renee Horne, Tseliso Thipanyane, Khathutshelo Ramukumba, Franz Krüger, Nomvuyiso Batyi, Phathiswa Magopeni, Aifheli Makhwanya, Magdalene Moonsamy, Rearabetsoe Motaung, David Maimela, Dinkwanyana Mohuba and Mpho Tsedu will be recommended for appointment.
The full membership of the committee will consider the names on Thursday evening before they are sent to the National Assembly for approval.
The president is the appointing authority.
