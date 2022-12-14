No one is above the law, but it's folly to pass final judgment on the president based on what is in effect a board of preliminary investigation which has not made a final determination of the facts, and that could lead to lawlessness and chaos in SA.
It is sickening to see a governing party at war with itself and being used by its adversaries, the opposition, to self destruct. Besides, the panel's "report" can't be taken seriously because of one of the panelists' close association with President Cyril Ramaphosa's fiercest enemies – Jacob Zuma, NDZ, Julius Malema, Dali Mpofu, Tony Yengeni, and others.
The panelist with close ties to the Zumarites, the RET hyenas and the EFF is none other than Adv Mahlape Sello. She failed to declare any conflict of interest before she wrote a report to try and force the president out of office.
So, those calling for Ramaphosa's head are jumping the gun over a flawed report on Phala Phala. And those calling for him to step aside because of this flawed report, must practise consistency first. Meaning that everyone else must go or step aside based on their own reports.
All those affected by other reports, such as the Zondo commission, the SIU and the party integrity commission must also step aside. Comrades like Zweli Mkhize, Nomvula Mokonyane, Gwede Mantashe and others must step aside. Consistency is needed here.
Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City
READER LETTER | Phala Phala theft report flawed
Image: Esa Alexander
