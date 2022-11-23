On Monday, November 21, the Constitutional Court passed a judgement that shocked the people of SA when it ordered that Chris Hani’s killer be realeased on parole. The judgment was shocking because the majority of South Africans were and still are of the view that he should not have been given parole unless he disclosed the full details that led to the assassination of Hani.
This judgment is a spot on the grave of Hani and the people of SA. The judges should have taken into consideration that this case is not like any other case. It has many unanswered questions and failure for Janusz Waluś to disclose this matter means he is unrepentant.
The people of this country are angry, and unfortunately they don’t understand legal matters but they will take their anger to the ANC government. Many see this as the government failing to listen to the people.
Perhaps this matter should have been treated differently by taking it to a referendum. It is only then it would have been fair to the people and the Hani family in particular.
I still maintain that the Constitutional Court was not very fair in its judgment.
Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | The Waluś judgment flawed, wrong
Image: Gallo Images/Oryx Media Archive
On Monday, November 21, the Constitutional Court passed a judgement that shocked the people of SA when it ordered that Chris Hani’s killer be realeased on parole. The judgment was shocking because the majority of South Africans were and still are of the view that he should not have been given parole unless he disclosed the full details that led to the assassination of Hani.
This judgment is a spot on the grave of Hani and the people of SA. The judges should have taken into consideration that this case is not like any other case. It has many unanswered questions and failure for Janusz Waluś to disclose this matter means he is unrepentant.
The people of this country are angry, and unfortunately they don’t understand legal matters but they will take their anger to the ANC government. Many see this as the government failing to listen to the people.
Perhaps this matter should have been treated differently by taking it to a referendum. It is only then it would have been fair to the people and the Hani family in particular.
I still maintain that the Constitutional Court was not very fair in its judgment.
Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein, Johannesburg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos