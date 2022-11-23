×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | The Waluś judgment flawed, wrong

By READER LETTER - 23 November 2022 - 10:28
Janusz Walus, Chris Hani's killer, will soon be released on parole.
Janusz Walus, Chris Hani's killer, will soon be released on parole.
Image: Gallo Images/Oryx Media Archive

On Monday, November 21, the Constitutional Court passed a judgement that shocked the people of SA when it ordered that Chris Hanis killer be realeased on parole. The judgment was shocking because the majority of South Africans were and still are of the view that he should not have been given parole unless he disclosed the full details that led to the assassination of Hani.

This judgment is a spot on the grave of Hani and the people of SA. The judges should have taken into consideration that this case is not like any other case. It has many unanswered questions and failure for Janusz Waluś to disclose this matter means he is unrepentant.

The people of this country are angry, and unfortunately they dont understand legal matters but they will take their anger to the ANC government. Many see this as the government failing to listen to the people.

Perhaps this matter should have been treated differently by taking it to a referendum. It is only then it would have been fair to the people and the Hani family in particular.

I still maintain that the Constitutional Court was not very fair in its judgment.

Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe