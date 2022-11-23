×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA | Voters can't point fingers at political bad guy they chose

23 November 2022 - 10:21
Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya Political Editor

One of my favourite movie scenes is from the gangster flick Scarface. Al Pacino plays the role of Tony Montana, a notorious drug lord who has made peace with his soul belonging to the devil.

Montana finds himself hopelessly drunk in an upper class restaurant and consequently making a spectacle of himself...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe