FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA | Voters can't point fingers at political bad guy they chose
One of my favourite movie scenes is from the gangster flick Scarface. Al Pacino plays the role of Tony Montana, a notorious drug lord who has made peace with his soul belonging to the devil.
Montana finds himself hopelessly drunk in an upper class restaurant and consequently making a spectacle of himself...
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA | Voters can't point fingers at political bad guy they chose
One of my favourite movie scenes is from the gangster flick Scarface. Al Pacino plays the role of Tony Montana, a notorious drug lord who has made peace with his soul belonging to the devil.
Montana finds himself hopelessly drunk in an upper class restaurant and consequently making a spectacle of himself...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos