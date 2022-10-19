There are many heroic deeds of ubuntu happening on a daily basis to counter-balance disheartening news like the clock-watching nurses of Burgersfort Clinic.
Someone remarked that we should not rush to condemn those nurses who refused to come to the aid of a pregnant woman in distress. The fault, he argued, could be with the training they received. Maybe they attended a fly-by-night nursing college.
They could have been instructed in that college that you can only practice your midwifery skills in the confines of a clinic or ward and never outside in the open. But someone countered by arguing that the instinct of ubuntu should have kicked in and compelled the nurses to assist the desperate woman.
But in all honesty, if it is true that these nurses refused to assist citing the fact that their shift had not begun yet, they are a shame and disgrace to the noble nursing profession.
When lawyers or advocates fail to adhere to the prescripts of their legal profession, they end up being disbarred and stripped of their degrees. I believe the same should happen to nurses who behave like the Burgersfort Clinic nurses. Strip them of their epaulettes and uniform.
Gladys Mokgotho, the brave and compassionate street vendor, who acted as a midwife, albeit without epaulettes, should be given elementary training in midwifery.
She could be of better help to her community in Burgersfort. She could be given the uniform and epaulettes from one of the disgraceful nurses who have brought the name of Burgersfort Clinic into disrepute.
Alexius Phiri, email
READER LETTER | Bravo to selfless Mokgotho
Image: Zoe Mahopo
