SOWETAN | Paramedics deserve to be protected
By Sowetan - 24 November 2022 - 11:02
We would suffer if paramedics were to stop responding to emergencies because they were fearful for their safety, so let’s protect them when they come to our communities.
In the latest incident, a patient was killed by a mob while emergency personnel were trying to help him at an informal settlement in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, on Monday...
SOWETAN | Paramedics deserve to be protected
We would suffer if paramedics were to stop responding to emergencies because they were fearful for their safety, so let’s protect them when they come to our communities.
In the latest incident, a patient was killed by a mob while emergency personnel were trying to help him at an informal settlement in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, on Monday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos