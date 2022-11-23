MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Release of Hani killer Waluś is long overdue
We cannot deny parole to one prisoner because of who he killed
I was one year old when Chris Hani was brutally assassinated on April 10 1993. My grandmother tells the story of how, upon hearing the news, my activist mother sat on the stoep outside our shack in Meadowlands, weeping, cradling me in her arms.
I have no memory of that incident and I certainly couldn’t have understood at the time the significance of the day. But from listening to the accounts of those who were there, it was a dark day – one that has left an indelible scar in the history of SA. Thus, it is understandable that on Monday, when the Constitutional Court made the unanimous decision to order that Hani’s killer, Janusz Waluś, be placed on parole within 10 days, many in the country were angered and horrified...
