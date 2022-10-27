It comes as no surprise to me that the mayor of Johannesburg won her case against pretenders, the ANC. And, as usual, it is going to appeal using public funds.
The ANC undermines the justice system when it goes against it. That is why that old man at Nkandla appeals every verdict, asks the prosecutor to recuse himself and undermines the chief justice. They all do it under the pretext of exercising their democratic rights while confusing the public.
My advice to the DA is that it must never be in coalition with the ANC and EFF who are full of games. As for those small parties, they are there to be by bought by the notoriously known corrupt party.
Are people not used by this criminal syndicate operating as a political party to do stupid shutdowns that target the DA-led administration? Look at the Vaal that has been ANC for decades with zero service delivery and the highest level of corruption, but no shutdown.
Dintoa “Buddy Ike” Tshukudu, Sebokeng
READER LETTER | ANC and EFF full of games to be in power
Ruling party undermines the justice system
Image: Daylin Paul / Sowetan
