Letters

READER LETTER | Zuma's doctor deserves a Nobel Prize

By READER LETTER - 19 October 2022 - 12:23
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

One minute, Msholozi was dying, too sick to appear in court for his corruption case, far too frail to stay in jail to serve his 15 months sentence for contempt. He was a man, according to the defender of wickedness, too old and too ill to face the consequences of his actions!

The next moment, Jacob Zuma has put on his dancing shoes, rallying his brainless supporters outside the high court in Pietermaritzburg! His puppets were just happy to see that their master was over his "terminal illness".

Like Lazarus of the Bible, Zuma is back from the dead and is gunning for one of the ANC's top positions, as well as journalist Karyn Maugham and state prosecutor Billy Downer.

You can say it again: The wonders of modern medicine never cease to amaze. Zuma and Schabir Shaik's doctors deserve Nobel Prize awards for resurrecting these two crooks!

Bushy Green, Kagiso

