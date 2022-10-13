Jacob Zuma is unrepentant indeed. His mind is polluted. He is wicked like the ancient king of Israel, Ahab, who was the worst king the Israelis ever had. King Ahab repented but ultimately wiped out his entire family members, including himself and his wife.
It could happen to Zuma and his family. He also thanked his supporters for their support during the July mayhem in KZN and Gauteng last year where 350 people died. The death of 350 people is not an issue to him and his supporters.
He was only concerned about his "incarceration" at Estcourt correctional health facility for a few months. Zuma was never in jail. He was in hospital because of his "terminal illness". His mind is polluted and insensitive and his supporters are the same.
This week at the Pietermaritzburg high court he sang his Umshin Wami while addressing his supporters. Shame on Zuma and his supporters.
Should he lose the case against Bill Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan, his supporters will descend on the judge and President Cyril Ramaphosa and "white monopoly capitalists".
Zuma has enough money to waste on lawyers. When his multi-cases are finally over, lawyers representing him will be rich.
Indeed he is unrepentant for what he did as he see nothing wrong for showing the Constitutional Court the middle finger and for selling the country to the Guptas and their associates.
Shame on you and your supporters, Zuma.
Lyborn Rikhotso, Giyani
READER LETTER | Zuma shameless and unrepentant
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Jacob Zuma is unrepentant indeed. His mind is polluted. He is wicked like the ancient king of Israel, Ahab, who was the worst king the Israelis ever had. King Ahab repented but ultimately wiped out his entire family members, including himself and his wife.
It could happen to Zuma and his family. He also thanked his supporters for their support during the July mayhem in KZN and Gauteng last year where 350 people died. The death of 350 people is not an issue to him and his supporters.
He was only concerned about his "incarceration" at Estcourt correctional health facility for a few months. Zuma was never in jail. He was in hospital because of his "terminal illness". His mind is polluted and insensitive and his supporters are the same.
This week at the Pietermaritzburg high court he sang his Umshin Wami while addressing his supporters. Shame on Zuma and his supporters.
Should he lose the case against Bill Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan, his supporters will descend on the judge and President Cyril Ramaphosa and "white monopoly capitalists".
Zuma has enough money to waste on lawyers. When his multi-cases are finally over, lawyers representing him will be rich.
Indeed he is unrepentant for what he did as he see nothing wrong for showing the Constitutional Court the middle finger and for selling the country to the Guptas and their associates.
Shame on you and your supporters, Zuma.
Lyborn Rikhotso, Giyani
Diamond dealer dazzles with half a million handout for Zuma
Jacob Zuma in jovial mood as he prepares to take on journalist and state prosecutor
SOWETAN | Journalism is not a crime
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos