Letters

READER LETTER | Terminate pregnancy scourge among school pupils

By READER LETTER - 11 October 2022 - 10:22
A teenage mother to be (seven months pregnant) at school.
Image: Esa Alexander

The problem of child and teenage pregnancy has been reported quite a few times in Sowetan in the past, but does not seem to be receiving much attention from the government, especially that many have attributed the escalation of these shocking under-age pregnancies to the legislation that seems to promote consensual sex between 12- and 16-year-olds.

The responsibility that is placed on teachers to assist pregnant pupils who go into labour while at school and the government insisting that pregnant pupils must be allowed to continue unhindered with their education all seem to incentive pregnancy among pupils.

Besides, there is very little talk about the use of condoms or education about HIV/Aids and other sexually transmitted diseases. Secondly, it is a well-known fact that children like to experiment with things they are exposed to on television and there is a lot of sexual activity they are bombarded with daily.

While some people believe it is older men who molest innocent children; with girls as young as 10 years falling pregnant, parents must make sure that their children, boys and girls, sleep in separate rooms.

According to the Sunday Times, (October 2 2022) research studies at the University of Bonn in Germany found that the numbers of early onset puberty had doubled recently and similar results were found in Italy.

The reason for this is not yet clear or understood. While no such research has been done in SA, it could perhaps explain the shocking and frightening pregnancies of children between 10  and 14 years of age, with a total of 150 having given birth in the Free State over the past five months.

It is a miracle that such tiny bodies are even able to carry those foetuses to term. This is very disturbing and answers need to be found urgently.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

Teenage pregnancy: Call for urgent justice-centred intervention

A response to the growing teenage pregnancy crisis should be multifaceted, but there is a need to drive an urgent justice-centred intervention as ...
News
6 days ago

Children with present fathers tend to perform well at school and exhibit healthier behaviour

Our country is one of the leading countries when it comes to absent fathers, who simply do not play any part in the upbringing of the children they ...
Opinion
3 months ago

Sexuality education is still relevant despite opposition

To counteract the high incidents of teenage pregnancy, learner drop-out and gender-based violence, it is important that comprehensive sexuality ...
Opinion
6 months ago

More than 300 children aged 10 to 14 gave birth over six months in the Eastern Cape

More than 300 girls aged 10 to 14 gave birth in the Eastern Cape between July and December 2021.
News
6 months ago

