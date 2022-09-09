×

Letters

READER LETTER | Tony Leon is not God

By READER LETTER - 09 September 2022 - 11:29
Former DA leader Tony Leon
Image: Dorothy Kgosi

Former DA leader Tony Leon on his podcast repeatedly refers to deputy president David Mabuza as a "Putin guy", because he has made many visits to Moscow for medical consultations. Applying Leon's logic to Tony Leon himself, what should we make of the former DA chief whip in Tshwane metro council, who was trained in the Soviet Union and deployed to the Angolan war as a Soviet officer?

It is relevant to note what DA Tshwane councillors often pose a riddle about Leon: What is the difference between God and Tony Leon? Answer: God knows he is not Tony Leon. I rest my case.

Thabs Moyane, Soshanguve

