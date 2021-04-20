Why race dogs the DA

Before the year is out SA will have held its next local government elections. As usual, once the results are in there will be analysts reading into the outcome whatever pleases their fancy. One of the favourite categorisations is one whereby the African electorate comes under thinly veiled attacks for voting along racial lines and therefore incorrectly.



We would volunteer that the very act of voting is in itself an expression of one’s lived experience and racism is one such experience for many of a darker hue...