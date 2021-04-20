Why race dogs the DA
Before the year is out SA will have held its next local government elections. As usual, once the results are in there will be analysts reading into the outcome whatever pleases their fancy. One of the favourite categorisations is one whereby the African electorate comes under thinly veiled attacks for voting along racial lines and therefore incorrectly.
We would volunteer that the very act of voting is in itself an expression of one’s lived experience and racism is one such experience for many of a darker hue...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.