I'm a resident of ward 129 in Doornkop Soweto and I would like to congratulate Ms Phumlile Alvina Shange, our ward councillor, for the wonderful work she is doing.
What a humble and active person she is. I don't think she has an office because she is always on the road checking on her community. If all councillors were working like her then communities wouldn't have complaints.
Well, we know people will find something against you no matter how good you are. But this champion of the people, Shange, has no pride as she attends to her critics' complaints. She doesn't need any bodyguards and she is easily reachable on her phone when the need arises.
I remember one of her speeches when she said to her community that she will fix all Apollo lights (high masts). However, if these lights get damaged again the community will be held responsible because it's their children who are damaging the lights.
Shange also emphasised the importance of service payments for service delivery, which is good advice. The people must not be promised freebies.
Amos Motloding, Soweto
READER LETTER | I doff my hat to councillor Shange
Image: Darren Stewart
