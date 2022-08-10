We just need to throw in the towel. The war against crime has been lost and this does not require any commission to investigate. Our law enforcement agencies are trying their best to fight crime but our justice system is very weak.
Those who drafted our constitution are telling the world that the South African constitution is the best in the world. Foreigners have invaded our country, while the ANC is preaching about Pan-Africanism when the country is being taken away.
How can a small country like Lesotho just terrorise SA? Do we still have an army in this country? We took this country from whites; what did we learn from them? Those people had the best plan to run the country and their borders were not a playground. After matric their boys were forced to go to military training. Our boys are busy with nyaope. Our biggest mistake was to put our hopes and aspirations on the shoulders of the ANC.
Amos Motloding, Jamela Village, Limpopo
READER LETTER | War on crime a lost cause
Image: Veli Nhlapo
