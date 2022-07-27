Graveyards are meant to be quiet and peaceful, as the final resting place for our departed loved ones.
It's a shame and a pity that we have turned these sacred places into brothels. It must be a very wild kind of sex as it collapses tombstones.
Does it ever cross their minds what difficulties do families go through saving money for the purchase of the tombstones and their unveiling ceremonies?
Not to be outdone are criminals who have turned the graveyards into their happy hunting grounds. If they don't directly steal or vandalise the tombstones, these heartless thugs attack the vulnerable who visit their loved ones' graves. Even those who take short cuts through cemeteries risk being raped, robbed, kidnapped or even killed.
We were brought up to respect and protect the graveyards. Today that respect is all gone; even children play games in the cemeteries.
We really need serious prayers; people can no longer differentiate between wrong and right.
We have lost our sense of morality and morale compass.
Our ancestors should be resting peacefully but they are not afforded that right, thanks to all the crime and vice at the graveyards.
Khumbulani Tshehla-Mnguni, KwaMhlanga
READER LETTER | Crime, vice at graveyards eating at our souls
Image: Gallo Images
Khumbulani Tshehla-Mnguni, KwaMhlanga
