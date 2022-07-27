We often hear critics saying South Africans are not treating fellow Africans fairly. I beg to differ; there is no other country in Africa that is so accommodating and caring towards fellow Africans as SA.
In spite of this hospitality, foreign African nationals take us for a ride and abuse our warmth and take us for fools. It is an open secret that they are masters of human trafficking, drug peddling, cable theft and many other illegal activities. That is a fact.
Now let's come to sport. SA is not well treated by other African countries whenever they travel for away matches, more so in football. SA teams are either provided with the worst hotels and training facilities, sometimes made to travel long distances on match days, just to frustrate our players. Is this treatment not being xenophobic towards SA, a fellow African country?
We can't have selective Africanism.
Makgato Raletsatsi, Tzaneen
READER LETTER | Unfair that fellow Africans take us for granted
