Letters

READER LETTER | Covid-19 pandemic is still very real

By READER LETTER - 25 July 2022 - 10:22
U.S. President Joe Biden.
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

The world's most powerful person has caught Covid-19. What does that mean for the world?

Firstly, the most powerful person is just as human as everyone else. US President Joe Biden is a senior and thus more susceptible to both Covid-19 and the consequences of it, including the risk of death and long-term Covid-19.

Presidents need to be physically healthy given the workload and responsibility and also mentally and morally healthy, something some recent presidents have not always seemed to be.

We all wish him a swift and complete recovery. Covid-19 is still real, and the world needs to continue working on eradicating it everywhere. The same applies to a number of other diseases, some of which have always existed and yet solutions are still a long way off.

The world needs to be fixed, and it is not just the medical problems.

Get well, Mr President, the world still needs you.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia

