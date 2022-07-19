×

News

Health minister Joe Phaahla tests positive for Covid-19

By Staff Reporter - 19 July 2022 - 19:24
Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla is in self isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Health minister Joe Phaahla on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing minor symptoms.

“Minister Phaahla took tests earlier today [Tuesday] and the results came back positive and he immediately self-isolated,” health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said.

“He will perform his official duties from home for seven days and all his planned contact meetings have been rescheduled while others [were] converted into virtual.”

The department said this was a reminder that the pandemic remained and was infectious. This was the reason it continued to report daily Covid-19 positive cases and deaths.

“Minister Phaahla has received two doses of J&J Covid-19 vaccine which he believes has boosted his immunity against the severity of the virus.

“The department would like to remind the public that lifting the Covid-19 restrictions doesn't mean the pandemic is over, hence vaccination services remain accessible at all times at selected sites,” Mohale said.

