Former president Thabo Mbeki has come out guns blazing, taking President Cyril Ramaphosa to task regarding his non-performance at so many levels.
However, reflecting on his own presidential tenure, Mbeki forgets that his presidency was at best "insipid". At that time he did not instill confidence, as the country was at the crest of its imminent demise into ANC political oblivion.
Being intellectually inclined and a thorough gentleman, he did not like confrontations, as he had to contend with the then emerging "bully" cabal, led by Jacob Zuma. Mbeki did not even put up a fight, choosing to ride off into the political wilderness instead.
The question now is, which faction within the ANC is he batting for, and are his utterances relevant? Or is he going to attempt a political comeback?
Worrying developments indeed!
Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni
READER LETTER | Is Mbeki attempting a political comeback?
Image: Fani Mahuntsi
