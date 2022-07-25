×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Is Mbeki attempting a political comeback?

By READER LETTER - 25 July 2022 - 10:12
Former president Thabo Mbeki at the memorial service of ANC Deputy Secretary-General, Yasmin Jessie Duarte at Joburg City Hall on July 21, 2022 in Johannesburg.
Former president Thabo Mbeki at the memorial service of ANC Deputy Secretary-General, Yasmin Jessie Duarte at Joburg City Hall on July 21, 2022 in Johannesburg.
Image: Fani Mahuntsi

Former president Thabo Mbeki has come out guns blazing, taking President Cyril Ramaphosa to task regarding his non-performance at so many levels. 

However, reflecting on his own presidential tenure, Mbeki forgets that his presidency was at best "insipid". At that time he did not instill confidence, as the country was at the crest of its imminent demise into ANC political oblivion.

Being intellectually inclined and a thorough gentleman, he did not like confrontations, as he had to contend with the then emerging "bully" cabal, led by Jacob Zuma. Mbeki did not even put up a fight, choosing to ride off into the political wilderness instead.

The question now is, which faction within the ANC is he batting for, and are his utterances relevant? Or is he going to attempt a political comeback?

Worrying developments indeed!

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni

Mbeki's criticism of Ramaphosa is a self-centred yet sobering observation, say analysts

Former president Thabo Mbeki’s scathing attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa must be challenged and is an attempt to protect himself from the party’s ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Ramaphosa has failed to deliver on promises made during Sona, says Thabo Mbeki

Former president Thabo Mbeki says there is no national plan to address a number of social ills, including poverty, unemployment, criminality and ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Thabo Mbeki warns ANC to honour its promises at Duarte memorial
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...