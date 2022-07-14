×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

Trust journalists, not politicians

We are used to straight out lies

By Reader Letter - 14 July 2022 - 10:56
Donald Trump, the creator of words like 'Covfefe' among others, is a great example of why politicians can't be trusted.
Donald Trump, the creator of words like 'Covfefe' among others, is a great example of why politicians can't be trusted.
Image: Reuters/Carlos Barria

Its in the way he expresses himself but only if you get to hear the words. With the introduction of fake news by Donald Trump and fake language Covfefe”, also by Trump, it appears politicians speeches should be taken with a word of warning, although the approach by the mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees, is one of omission.

He has stopped some reporters from hearing his words of wisdom with theres no ban but theyre not invited. There are so many attacks on honest journalism, and journalists, that we have got used to misrepresentation and straight out lies when we should be yelling from every street corner that the truth must be heard.

Perhaps its best that everyone stops listening to the Bristol mayor and a lot of others, and start listening to the journalists who are still able to keep us informed.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia

Research gives wake-up call on texting in your sleep

Keep that phone far from the bed - sending the wrong person the wrong picture could be a nightmare scenario.
S Mag
3 years ago

There is no cholera outbreak in Tshwane

"We have noticed fake news on social media regarding an outbreak of cholera in the northern parts of Tshwane," said the City of Tshwane.
News
2 days ago

Public protector's office dealt a blow as inquiry hears damning evidence from former Sars executive

The office of the public protector was on Wednesday dealt another blow when former Sars executive Johann van Loggerenberg revealed to a parliamentary ...
News
15 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released