It’s in the way he expresses himself but only if you get to hear the words. With the introduction of fake news by Donald Trump and fake language “Covfefe”, also by Trump, it appears politicians’ speeches should be taken with a word of warning, although the approach by the mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees, is one of omission.
He has stopped some reporters from hearing his words of wisdom with “there’s no ban but they’re not invited”. There are so many attacks on honest journalism, and journalists, that we have got used to misrepresentation and straight out lies when we should be yelling from every street corner that the truth must be heard.
Perhaps it’s best that everyone stops listening to the Bristol mayor and a lot of others, and start listening to the journalists who are still able to keep us informed.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia
Trust journalists, not politicians
We are used to straight out lies
Image: Reuters/Carlos Barria
