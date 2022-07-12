The City of Tshwane has dismissed reports about a cholera outbreak in the municipality, calling them fake news.
The municipality said it investigated the reports and a possible outbreak of pink eye in Pretoria West and found no cases of cholera.
“We have noticed unfortunate fake news on social media regarding an outbreak of cholera in the northern parts of Tshwane. This is false information,” it said.
“The matter was investigated and no cases of cholera could be confirmed. Reports about an outbreak of eye infections (pink eye) in Pretoria West also appear to be incorrect.”
The municipality urged residents to contact their nearest public health facility when they have concerns and need clarity about health issues.
“If a person presents symptoms of a notifiable disease, they should report to their nearest clinic as soon as possible to get the correct diagnosis and treatment,” it said.
There is no cholera outbreak in Tshwane
Image: Bloomberg
Floods create health risks: what to look out for and how to avoid them
Residents were also urged not to panic after the country’s third monkeypox case was identified.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed Limpopo’s first case of monkeypox, a 42-year-old tourist from Switzerland who is on holiday in the province. The other two cases are in Gauteng and the Western Cape.
“Our healthcare workers are qualified to handle emergencies and are closely monitoring a notifiable disease outbreak.
“On our part, we have sensitised our healthcare workers to be on the alert for patients who present symptoms to ensure a prompt response and investigation to prevent a possible outbreak,” said the municipality.
