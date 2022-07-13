Some residents of Nomzamo in Orlando, Soweto, have settled for tribalism against Tsonga and Venda people in expressing their frustration against crime in their area.
After 28 years of democracy, I could not believe the utterances of the speakers on behalf of Nomzamo residents saying they don't receive assistance at Orlando police station because the officers there are Vatsonga and Vhavenda people.
That cannot be true because the speakers of the two languages can speak any black South African language at any given time, more so in multilingual Gauteng province.
I suspect that Nomzamo residents are just annoyed by police officers when they speak among themselves in their languages when they arrive at the police station.
It is a problem with many Ngunis and Sotho/Tswanas getting irritated when Tsongas speak among themselves in their language in buses, trains, taxis and even at work places.
As Tsonga speaker, I wouldn't be irritated by officers at Sebokeng police station speaking Sotho among themselves. As long as they assist me with what I want I should be ok.
Lyborn Rikhotso, Giyani
Tribalism against Tsonga, Venda cops shocking
Image: Gareth Wilson
