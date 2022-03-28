Exclusion of black-owned agencies still an issue in advertising industry

The SA Human Rights Commission recently held an inquiry into the advertising industry. The five-day inquiry, held in Rosebank, Johannesburg, focused on the production chain in the advertising sector to look at ways to eliminate racism, tribalism, homophobia and sexism, among other forms of discrimination.

There is no doubt that reform is needed. The problem is not so much racial discrimination in the advertisements. If we are being honest, since the TRESemmé and H&M incidents two years ago, we have not really had another racism incident.

The biggest problem is the racial exclusion of black-owned and black-run agencies from lucrative advertising projects. According to Nielsen AdEx research, the total advertising spend in South Africa is about R42bn. Of this substantial amount, less than 2% is spent with all the black-owned agencies in our country combined.

In practice, one could therefore assume that most of the black-owned agencies are just competing for smaller projects and are not provided with opportunities to pitch for those larger, more well-paying jobs. This is where you find the racial exclusion.