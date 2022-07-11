I feel sorry for poor Andre de Ruyter, the CEO of Eskom. All fingers are pointing at him precisely because he was appointed instead of ANC cadres. The main reason for load-shedding isn’t Eskom but our own government.
The problem that made the railways (Prasa) collapse is the same thing that is going to kill Eskom. After 1994, people stopped buying train tickets. Tickets examiners were removed from stations, infrastructure was destroyed and then Prasa collapsed.
Now how many households in black townships buy electricity? It’s too expensive to buy electricity but apparently cheaper to pay for a DStv subscription.
Why is it difficult for the government to force people, especially in the townships, to pay for services? It has been revealed by Eskom that than 10% residents buy electricity. So, how are we going to keep Eskom in business?
Cables are being stolen on a daily basis. The thieves are caught but released because SA is a democracy. Can you do all these in Botswana? Never. You cannot even sell a fake DVD in Botswana but here it is a free for all. Nelson Mandela went oversease to woo investors but what he brought us is a shame.
Amos Motloding, Jamela Village, Limpopo
Hands off De Ruyter, state to blame for blackouts
Image: Freddy Mavunda
I feel sorry for poor Andre de Ruyter, the CEO of Eskom. All fingers are pointing at him precisely because he was appointed instead of ANC cadres. The main reason for load-shedding isn’t Eskom but our own government.
The problem that made the railways (Prasa) collapse is the same thing that is going to kill Eskom. After 1994, people stopped buying train tickets. Tickets examiners were removed from stations, infrastructure was destroyed and then Prasa collapsed.
Now how many households in black townships buy electricity? It’s too expensive to buy electricity but apparently cheaper to pay for a DStv subscription.
Why is it difficult for the government to force people, especially in the townships, to pay for services? It has been revealed by Eskom that than 10% residents buy electricity. So, how are we going to keep Eskom in business?
Cables are being stolen on a daily basis. The thieves are caught but released because SA is a democracy. Can you do all these in Botswana? Never. You cannot even sell a fake DVD in Botswana but here it is a free for all. Nelson Mandela went oversease to woo investors but what he brought us is a shame.
Amos Motloding, Jamela Village, Limpopo
Multidisciplinary task team to investigate crime within Eskom: police commissioner Fannie Masemola
No reprieve soon on Eskom’s enforced power cuts
Soweto community rallies to protect electricity box
'This is no longer 1975, when our people relied on primus stoves': Pule Mabe slams Eskom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos