Letters

Hands off De Ruyter, state to blame for blackouts

By READER LETTER - 11 July 2022 - 10:46
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

I feel sorry for poor Andre de Ruyter, the CEO of Eskom. All fingers are pointing at him precisely because he was appointed instead of ANC cadres. The main reason for load-shedding isn’t Eskom but our own government.

The problem that made the railways (Prasa) collapse is the same thing that is going to kill Eskom. After 1994, people stopped buying train tickets. Tickets examiners were removed from stations, infrastructure was destroyed and then Prasa collapsed.

Now how many households in black townships buy electricity? It’s too expensive to buy electricity but apparently cheaper to pay for a DStv subscription.

Why is it difficult for the government to force people, especially in the townships, to pay for services? It has been revealed by Eskom that than 10% residents buy electricity. So, how are we going to keep Eskom in business?

Cables are being stolen on a daily basis. The thieves are caught but released because SA is a democracy. Can you do all these in Botswana? Never. You cannot even sell a fake DVD in Botswana but here it is a free for all. Nelson Mandela went oversease to woo investors but what he brought us is a shame.

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village, Limpopo

