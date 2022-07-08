×

South Africa

ANC should prioritise dealing with power cuts — Nciza

Gauteng secretary says party is against privatisation of Eskom

08 July 2022 - 07:44
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

If the ANC has any chance of turning around its electoral fortunes in Gauteng, the party needs to tackle the energy crisis head-on.

This is the view of newly elected ANC Gauteng provincial secretary TK Nciza, who told Sowetan yesterday that the organisation had suffered at the municipal polls due to the ongoing electricity crisis...

