Hail Johnny Clegg for the positive influence on his son

It is up to every parent to choose a path for their children and to teach them how to navigate their life's journey, and true to his nature, Johnny Clegg left a legacy for his son that will ensure that he never wants for anything in this diverse country of his birth.

I was excited to learn from Sowetan that on July 7, Jesse Clegg will perform a song that his famous father dedicated to him at his birth. Nothing could be more admirable, inspiring and praiseworthy.

Jesse should be applauded for following in his father's footsteps. Pity that he confesses that he can't perform the Zulu traditional dance. But if he tries harder, he will be able to give us the whole entertainment package that made Johnny so adored by all in this country.

Johnny saw no colour in people, to him people were just people with whom he mingled freely, easily making a living for himself, his family and friends like Sipho Mchunu.

He is gone but his legacy lives on, which renders him immortal, in a way. I wish I could extend my admiration for this family to his wife, who was equally responsible for the good influence on their son. I have nothing but respect for the Clegg family and wish we could all learn from their story.

I look forward to watching Jesse perform on TV on July 7.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand